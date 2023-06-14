SF Juneteenth celebration coming up this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday the 19th is Emancipation Day, otherwise known as Juneteenth.

The day is an important symbol of freedom and liberation for African Americans. The Sioux Falls Celebration will happen on Saturday starting with a Freedom Walk from the Arc of Dreams to the 8th and Railroad Center downtown.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. there will be entertainers, food trucks, and a fashion show.

Dr. Mark Blackburn has been selected as the Grand Marshal.

“Working with the community all these years, understanding them. Being selected or wanted or wished the Grand Marshal has been great,” Blackburn expressed.

