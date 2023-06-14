Sioux Falls raising awareness on importance of locking vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls is working to raise awareness of the importance of locking your vehicles through a new campaign.

Tonight, city council held the first reading for an ordinance that would add $50,000 to the police budget for a community awareness campaign aimed to lower theft in the city.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Sarah Cole discussed why this is so important in recent years.

“As Sioux Falls continues to grow obviously, we’re seeing increases in the number of larcenies and car thefts. So, over the last five years the number of larcenies has gone up by approximately twenty nine percent and the amount of car thefts have doubled in size since 2018,” said Sarah Cole, SF City Councilor.

While the aim of the campaign is to raise awareness it is also geared toward lowering crimes that can go with unlocked vehicles.

“A well-informed public can do great work to keep this issue down because it’s important to know these vehicles that are taken or if guns are left unsecured in cars often appear in crimes in other spots and that just helps keep crime down in general,” said Chief Jon Thum, SFPD.

Cole highlighted how the city and police department will be working to get the message out.

“It will be going towards billboards, radio ads, most of the advertising will be done in house,” said Cole.

Aaron Fox experienced this firsthand when he had his personal items stolen from his vehicle when he left it unlocked.

As a resident from Watertown says, the bigger city raises more concern when making the decision.

“I never lock my car in Watertown but when I come to Sioux Falls, I definitely am locking my car,” said Aaron Fox, Watertown resident.

Others shared features in their cars that remind them.

“It’s so simple now because I just have a little button on the door handle, I tap it and it locks it automatically all the way round,” said Douge Waydoug, SF resident.

Ultimately the easy step could prevent major loss.

“To come back to your car and have it vandalized or invaded is emotional on several levels and if you can avoid that why wouldn’t you,” said Waydoug.

The second reading for the campaign will take place on June 20th at Carnegie Hall.

