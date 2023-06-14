Staying Toasty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some more of that Canadian wildfire smoke is making its way back into the area and will be in the sky for the next couple of days. While it will result in some hazy skies from time to time, much of it shouldn’t mix down to the surface.

It is going to be another toasty day across the region. It will be a little warmer than yesterday with highs for most of us in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’re tracking a storm system that will approach for Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. This will primarily impact western and central South Dakota and then advance east overnight into Friday morning.

For Friday, we’ll continue with showers and storms sticking around the eastern half of the region. The severe weather risk remains lower for not only Thursday but also for Friday as well. We’ll cool down Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

This weekend will feature some lingering chances for showers and storms in the eastern parts of the area and then we’ll be warm and dry on Father’s Day Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.