Take 16 Brewing Co. bringing Luverne community together

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Take 16 Brewing Company in Luverne is bringing the community together through various events including summer block parties.

Luke Rensink, general manager and head brewer, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the events.

For more information about events hosted by Take 16 Brewing, visit take16beer.com/events-1.

