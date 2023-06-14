Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees

By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The piles of garbage at Valley West Apartments in Sioux Falls have been removed, but tenants are facing a new issue.

Tenant JR Murray recently shared with our I-team that the owners attempted to increase his rent. East River Legal Services intervened, as Murray’s lease guarantees the price until 2024.

Following his interview about the disrepair of the building, a $50 monthly fee was added to his account.

Murray sent another letter from the legal service, but the bill remained on his account. He said our I-team and the property manager helped move things along.

“And it wasn’t until you talked to him that then he finally did return my call and he said, ‘Well, if you give me the letter then you know we waive it,’ but I’m thinking well, my lease says it shouldn’t be charged anyhow,” Murray said. “But I do feel bad for like the elderly and handicapped. We have a lot of those out here in this building and they just feel like they’re getting exploited and taken advantage of.”

Property owner, QE, LLC, owns the complex along with six others in Sioux Falls.

Renters are joining together over needed repairs and possible unlawful fees. Tenants say the owner of the property, Ethan Anderson, lives out of state. Phillip Vera of Dwell Property Management in Georgia said they’re reviewing increases on a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices

Latest News

Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
SF Juneteenth celebration coming up this weekend
The Sioux Falls Celebration will happen on Saturday starting with a Freedom Walk from the Arc...
SF Juneteenth celebration coming up this weekend