Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The piles of garbage at Valley West Apartments in Sioux Falls have been removed, but tenants are facing a new issue.

Tenant JR Murray recently shared with our I-team that the owners attempted to increase his rent. East River Legal Services intervened, as Murray’s lease guarantees the price until 2024.

Following his interview about the disrepair of the building, a $50 monthly fee was added to his account.

Murray sent another letter from the legal service, but the bill remained on his account. He said our I-team and the property manager helped move things along.

“And it wasn’t until you talked to him that then he finally did return my call and he said, ‘Well, if you give me the letter then you know we waive it,’ but I’m thinking well, my lease says it shouldn’t be charged anyhow,” Murray said. “But I do feel bad for like the elderly and handicapped. We have a lot of those out here in this building and they just feel like they’re getting exploited and taken advantage of.”

Property owner, QE, LLC, owns the complex along with six others in Sioux Falls.

Renters are joining together over needed repairs and possible unlawful fees. Tenants say the owner of the property, Ethan Anderson, lives out of state. Phillip Vera of Dwell Property Management in Georgia said they’re reviewing increases on a case-by-case basis.

