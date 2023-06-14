Urban Indian Health offers resources in street outreach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health has already established physical, mental and spiritual health services. Now, the organization is bringing more solutions to downtown Sioux Falls.

Urban Indian Health is for anyone, regardless of descent. They were the first ones in the area to distribute home Covid kits to anyone in the community during the pandemic.

CEO Michaela Sieber sees more growth ahead as the organizations moves beyond the clinics, classes and gatherings, with the Wo’okiye project.

“The most important project, I think, that we’re undertaking this next year,” said Sieber.

The project brings their care and concern to the streets.

“Wo’okiye means helper or to assist, and that’s what it means in Dakota,” said Sieber.

One month into their soft launch, they’ve helped those on the streets in many ways.

“With appointments or giving them bottles of water, handing out band-aids, and menstrual products, doing blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, answering questions, and making sure mental health is addressed in a good way,” said Sieber.

In the downtown area, there is an alternative to calling the police about someone’s sobriety or safety.

“A little too intoxicated or panhandling a little too hard or getting into traffic that they might need some help,” said Sieber. “Call us directly instead of law enforcement and then, our team can go and respond. We’ve already made amazing relationships. We know a lot of folks on their first name basis already recognize our shirts, shirts, and our vehicles.”

Sioux Falls law enforcement is an essential partner in the Wo’okiye project. Police help through logistics and provide training in de-escalation and safety practices.

“Law enforcement sees the initiative as wrap around care. Sioux Falls police provided the Wo’okiye staff with de-escalation and situational awareness training,” said Sieber.

Lt. Jason Leach is glad for their contribution.

“South Dakota Urban Indian Health is able to provide more wrap around services, including case management, to provide individuals in need with further resources and assistance,” said Leach.

Police say the program allows law enforcement efforts to go to other calls. The next step will be setting up a dedicated line for anyone to call if they see a need.

As the team continues to build relationships, Sieber hopes for more safety and services for everyone downtown.

“It’s so rewarding to see the impact our organization is making in real-time. It means so much to me that we’re doing this,” said Sieber.

