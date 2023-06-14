Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband reaching more spots in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Verizon’s 5G service is coming to Pine Ridge, Aberdeen and Parkston for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, 5G coverage continues to expand in Sioux Falls.

According to Verizon, 5G Ultra Wideband allows for downloading large documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, playing console-quality games, and experiencing clearer video conferencing and FaceTime calls.

“Verizon’s expansion into more markets across South Dakota will bring enhanced connectivity across our state,” said Majority Leader Senator Casey Crabtree of South Dakota. “This technology will not only bring faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, but expanding 5G service into more areas of South Dakota will fuel tourism in our state and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.”

“Verizon is widely known for having an exceptionally reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in South Dakota,” said Dean Brauer, vice president of engineering and operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across South Dakota, and we will not slow down.”

