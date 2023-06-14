Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband reaching more spots in South Dakota

(David Ramos | Getty Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Verizon’s 5G service is coming to Pine Ridge, Aberdeen and Parkston for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, 5G coverage continues to expand in Sioux Falls.

According to Verizon, 5G Ultra Wideband allows for downloading large documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, playing console-quality games, and experiencing clearer video conferencing and FaceTime calls.

“Verizon’s expansion into more markets across South Dakota will bring enhanced connectivity across our state,” said Majority Leader Senator Casey Crabtree of South Dakota. “This technology will not only bring faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, but expanding 5G service into more areas of South Dakota will fuel tourism in our state and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.”

“Verizon is widely known for having an exceptionally reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in South Dakota,” said Dean Brauer, vice president of engineering and operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across South Dakota, and we will not slow down.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about a ready-mix plant...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: L. G. Everist plans major development in Lincoln County

Latest News

The USS Pierre will be the second naval ship named after South Dakota's capitol.
Construction begins on USS Pierre
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
Moulton has served as an educator and a librarian for 43 years.
Noem appoints Moulton to Board of Education Standards
The Friends of the Big Sioux River has been awarded this year’s Sustainable Community Grant...
One Sioux Falls: Sustainable Community Grant recipient announced