Vietnam veteran recognized by South Dakota Daughters of the American Revolution chapter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gene Murphy was presented with with a Medal of Honor award on Tuesday afternoon by the South Dakota chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Murphy served in Vietnam and was shot during a mission.

After returning home, Murphy joined the DAV in the 70s to support the needs of veterans from Vietnam, Korea, and WWII.

In 1987 he was responsible for helping bring forward the “Handicap Transportation Network” to Sioux Falls.

