Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vikings rookies trying to learn as they go

Addison and Hall trying to absorb as much as possible
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings had their first chance to meet the rookies as a group a couple of weeks ago and there’s no doubt that the new wide receiver from Southern Cal could be an instant play maker along-side Justin Jefferson making a dynamic dual threat at wide receiver.

But they also selected a QB for down the road. So how did it feel for these 2 rookies and what were they trying to accomplish in camp?

Rookie WR Jordan Addison says, “Just to learn. Keep learning every day and just learn how to become a pro and be a professional about every thing that I’m doing.”

Rookie QB Jaran Hall says, “Just get better. You know get the footwork down, the timing down, timing with the guys. Just get a little bit better every day. I’m just getting integrated into the offense and just get comfortable with some of the basics.”

Hall could be a gem later in the draft at quarterback with Kirk Cousins in his final year contact-wise. As for Addison, he’s expected to step right in and be a play maker along-side Justin Jefferson...

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police
Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Matters of the State: Tourism triumphs; Grave robbing; Sioux Falls’ big arrival?
More than just hotdogs and homeruns, the Sioux Falls Canaries take concessions to the next level.
Monday Munchies: Birdcage offers next-level concessions

Latest News

Tuesday's Legion highlights including wins by SF East and SF West
Legion Baseball Highlights Tuesday
Sanford International gets 3-year extension at Minnehaha CC
Sanford International to remain at Minnehaha for 3 extra years
Myah Selland will play professional basketball in Spain
Myah Selland to play professionally in Spain
Canaries lose despite Hardin's brilliance for 6 innings
Canaries fail to snap skid at home against Winnipeg