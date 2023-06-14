Vikings rookies trying to learn as they go

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings had their first chance to meet the rookies as a group a couple of weeks ago and there’s no doubt that the new wide receiver from Southern Cal could be an instant play maker along-side Justin Jefferson making a dynamic dual threat at wide receiver.

But they also selected a QB for down the road. So how did it feel for these 2 rookies and what were they trying to accomplish in camp?

Rookie WR Jordan Addison says, “Just to learn. Keep learning every day and just learn how to become a pro and be a professional about every thing that I’m doing.”

Rookie QB Jaran Hall says, “Just get better. You know get the footwork down, the timing down, timing with the guys. Just get a little bit better every day. I’m just getting integrated into the offense and just get comfortable with some of the basics.”

Hall could be a gem later in the draft at quarterback with Kirk Cousins in his final year contact-wise. As for Addison, he’s expected to step right in and be a play maker along-side Justin Jefferson...

