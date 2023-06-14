Wellness Wednesday: Dance class offers fun and community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls West Coast Swing Dance is all about getting up and going.

“West Coast Swing is a partner style of dance,” said Lisa Myhre. “It stands through a variety of music. It’s not just what we think of as swing. It could be contemporary pop, it could be Motown, blues, country, rock and roll, soul — anything slow or fast.”

Getting moving and grooving is just one benefit of West Coast Swing Dance.

“Partner dance is an opportunity to come together with other people,” said Myhre. “Some people dance together all night, other people change partners all the time. So you have that sense of community. And when people aren’t on the dance floor, they’re often visiting with other people. With any of the styles of dance — whether it’s salsa or ballroom or country — people who are learning in lessons really enjoy saying hello to people and checking in or visiting.”

And the dancers attending these classes are seeing benefits, too.

“It’s about moving the body, and with that, you get a little heart rate up, so you get fun because you’re moving, and you don’t even think you’re exercising, yet you are,” said Gina Pfarr-Natz.

If you want to feel the music, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved. Visit this page to find times and descriptions for the variety of classes offered.

West Coast Swing Dance is a wonderful way to focus on your wellness.

