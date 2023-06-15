18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday evening, three swimmers were on paddle boards and wound up falling off the boards into the water.

At 7:51 PM the Butte County Dispatch Center received a call of a person in distress in the swimming area at the Rocky Point campground at Orman Dam.

Two of the three were able to get back to safer depths and were assisted by other campers and swimmers in the area. When the emergency responder arrived on the scene many entered the water in an attempt to locate the missing person.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office requested a dive team based out of the Rapid City area to respond to the scene for assistance. The team is made up of multiple agencies in the Rapid City area. Not only do they have divers, but they utilize underwater robotic units equipped with cameras, markers, and retrieving capabilities.

At 12:10 a.m., Thursday morning, with assistance from the witnesses, the Pennington County Team was able to direct the unit to the area where the victim was last seen to locate and retrieve them.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butte County Coroner.

The 18-year-old male victim’s name will be released after all the relatives are notified.

Agencies that were involved and assisted were: Belle Fourche Fire, Belle Fourche Ambulance, Nisland-Arpan Fire, Vale Fire, Newell Ambulance, Butte County Sheriffs Office, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Pennington County/Rapid City multi-agency water rescue team along with numerous bystanders and volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.