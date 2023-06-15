Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen police ask for public’s help in vandalism case

The Aberdeen Police Department reports that a vandal caused $10,000 of damage to a talking tree...
The Aberdeen Police Department reports that a vandal caused $10,000 of damage to a talking tree at Storybook Land Wednesday night.(Aberdeen Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department reports that a vandal caused $10,000 of damage to a talking tree at Storybook Land Wednesday night.

According to the department, the Sertoma Club has offered a $500 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the damage.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks anyone who has any information about the incident to call dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message the department’s Facebook page.

