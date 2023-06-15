Another Hot Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some more of that Canadian wildfire smoke is making its way back into the area and will be in the sky for the next couple of days. While it will result in some hazy skies from time to time, much of it shouldn’t mix down to the surface.

Toasty temperatures are going to be sticking around again today with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of us. We’re tracking a storm system that will approach later this afternoon into tonight. This will primarily impact western and central South Dakota and then advance east overnight into Friday morning.

For Friday, we’ll continue with showers and storms sticking around the eastern half of the region. We’ll cool down tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s. The severe weather risk should stay pretty low over the next couple of days.

This weekend will feature some lingering chances for showers and storms in the eastern parts of the area on Saturday, and then we’ll be in the 80s for Father’s Day Sunday with some isolated showers and storms remaining possible east of I-29.

