Brandon Valley gets rare sweep of RC Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the years its been very rare for a team to win games at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City. But to take both games of a doubleheader against RC Post 22 on the Hardhats home field, that just doesn’t happen!

It did Wednesday as the Brandon Valley Post 131 team bounced back from 2 losses Tuesday to Gillette, WY and RC post 320 to take a pair from the most storied baseball program in South Dakota history. They won the morning game 4-3 and came back in the second game behind the brilliance of Eric Roberts on the mound who went 7-2/3 of scoreless ball. His teammates scored in the 8th inning for a 1-0 win.

Ryland Carroll made a brilliant play at 3B with Sam Sejnoha picking the throw at first. And he was also on the end of a big 6-4-3 DP started by Aiden Zerr at short to snuff out a potential rally by the Hardhats.

