Brandon Valley gets rare sweep of RC Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium
BV flashes the leather in second game with Eric Roberts on the mound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the years its been very rare for a team to win games at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City. But to take both games of a doubleheader against RC Post 22 on the Hardhats home field, that just doesn’t happen!
It did Wednesday as the Brandon Valley Post 131 team bounced back from 2 losses Tuesday to Gillette, WY and RC post 320 to take a pair from the most storied baseball program in South Dakota history. They won the morning game 4-3 and came back in the second game behind the brilliance of Eric Roberts on the mound who went 7-2/3 of scoreless ball. His teammates scored in the 8th inning for a 1-0 win.
Ryland Carroll made a brilliant play at 3B with Sam Sejnoha picking the throw at first. And he was also on the end of a big 6-4-3 DP started by Aiden Zerr at short to snuff out a potential rally by the Hardhats.
