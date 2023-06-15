California artist’s trip to Aberdeen brings a new mural downtown

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those venturing through downtown Aberdeen this week might see a mural in the works, and that mural has a story that spans from coast to coast of the U.S.

While on a trip in New York, Troy McQuillen found himself staring at a lot of walls.

”We took a trip to Buffalo, New York, last year. We always like to look at street art and community murals. Every time we stopped our car and got out and looked, Bunnie’s name was at the bottom of the murals that we really responded to,” said McQuillen.

Bunnie Reiss is a public artist based out of California. She has painted murals around the world, ranging from Los Angeles to the Philippines.

McQuillen looked up Reiss on Facebook, and it gave him an idea. There was a blank wall on the east side of the McQuillen Creative Group building, which McQuillen owns, that was begging to be painted.

”I had already done one mural on the south side of my building that I had done myself, but I thought I kind of wanted to up the scale a little bit and get someone with a little more worldly experience and notoriety to come to Aberdeen,” said McQuillen.

Reiss said she gets messages all the time, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come paint in South Dakota.

“It is common for me to get messages like that, but I gravitate toward middle-America if I can because I think that it’s just areas of the United States that people sort of forget, and it’s some of the most beautiful parts of our country,” said Reiss.

McQuillen said he was particularly captivated by the animals Reiss would paint. He saw her mural of a buffalo in Buffalo, New York, and it gave him some inspiration.

“I gave her a list of iconic things from South Dakota. I said we all love pheasants, and she did a sketch. I don’t think we deviated hardly at all from that first sketch she did,” said McQuillen.

For Reiss, a nod to the community’s wildlife is something she enjoys incorporating in her work.

”I love birds in general, and I love painting birds, so that was an easy one for me. Usually, when I go to different places around the world, I look at the floral and animals that represent the area, and then, decide with my client what works best,” said Reiss.

Reiss began painting the mural on Wednesday, and said she expects it to be complete on Friday.

McQuillen hopes that other business owners in Aberdeen reach out to artists, near or far, and bring more artwork to the Hub City.

”It’s just part of the downtown art movement. What I like about the location is it’s east-facing, but it’ll be a nice focal point as you pass down on Lincoln Street and look west, it’ll just pop out and be a nice gateway to the backside of Main Street,” said McQuillen.

