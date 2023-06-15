Canaries, led by Darnell Sweeney, unload on Goldeyes to snap losing skid 19-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries emphatically snapped a six-game losing skid on Wednesday, rolling past Winnipeg 19-0 in front of a crowd of 3,552 at the Bird Cage on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls scored four times in both the second and third innings. Trevor Achenbach smacked an RBI single before a sacrifice groundout from Shamoy Christopher brought in another run. Darnell Sweeney followed with an RBI base hit and then scored on a triple from Welington Dotel. In the third inning Christopher and Martinez delivered back-to-back run-producing hits before Sweeney crushed a two-run homerun.

Sioux Falls added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Martinez scored on a sacrifice. Jabari Henry followed with a three-run home run and Achenbach singled to bring in Jordan Barth.

The Birds added five more runs in the sixth frame. Sweeney ripped a two-run double before crossing home plate on a double from Dotel. Mike Hart followed with a two-run home run and added a solo shot in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Dotel and Sweeney both finished with four hits while Hart, Achenbach and Martinez each added three. Mitchell Walters allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and struck out five.

The Canaries are now 12-19 overall and will look to win the series when the two teams meet Thursday at 12:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

