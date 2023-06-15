Avera Medical Minute
Committee looks at long-term care in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A summer study group looking into the future of sustainable long-term care continued work this week.

The study comes as more than a dozen South Dakota nursing homes have closed their doors in recent years.

They met again on Monday, and the Chair of the committee, Jeam Hunhoff, said they split into six work groups to discuss different topics.

Workforce remains a major issue in long-term care, with facilities having to utilize contract staff that could cost up to $1 million a year.

One group is focusing on innovation and thinking outside the box when it comes to different resources, especially with all of the innovative technology.

“I heard that one of the facilities in South Dakota has sort of a food service cart that a robot brings the meals to the room and takes the dirty dishes and that. And you know that certainly saves. I think they were looking at what is out there and what they can be doing,” Hunhoff said.

The committee is set to meet again next month and expects to have recommendations for the state legislature in the fall.

