Headlights Theater kicks off 4th season

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local nonprofit is bringing immersive entertainment to Sioux Falls for a fourth year.

Headlights Theater was started during the pandemic as a way for people to enjoy entertainment while social distancing, and artists could get paid for their work at a time when many were laid off.

It’s a collaboration with local musicians and dancers from all over the country.

Headlights founder Madison Elliott is originally from Sioux Falls but moved to New York City, where she is a professional dancer.

Now she comes back every summer to give back and bring dance to the community.

“I love to bring dance to Sioux Falls because I want to provide kids opportunities that I didn’t necessarily have growing up,” said Elliott. “When I was 15, I had to move away to do this career, so I want to bring this career here, so then people in the community and kids can learn more about dance and that it is a valuable career choice.”

This year, there will be four shows throughout the summer. Friday night’s show will have a Native American rock and roll band and dancers from New York City.

Organizers announce the location one hour beforehand, but if you register for a ticket online, you will find out tonight.

For more information about the group, visit headlightstheater.com/.

For tickets to their upcoming event, visit eventbrite.com/e/headlights-isanti-tickets-634278011607?aff=oddtdtcreator.

