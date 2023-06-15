‘Hometown Hero’ vet takes ‘Pride’ in rapid recovery from brain surgery to see her beloved Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lynn Purdy was excited to simply attend a Sioux Falls Canaries game on June 3.

After all, the 71-year-old Sioux Falls resident had almost died four months prior when she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke that required emergency brain surgery and kept her unconscious and in intensive care for two weeks.

“My brother is a doctor, and he says I’m a walking miracle,” Purdy said. “So, I’ll take that.”

The Birdcage was going to be a fitting first trip out of the hospital in four months for Purdy, affectionately known as the front desk “Bird Lady” at The Outdoor Campus. She thought she’d be going to the Canaries game with Alison Elliot and Sandy Richter, a couple co-workers and close friends.

The excitement was just beginning. Once Purdy and her two friends found their seats behind the Canaries dugout, Purdy was surprised by about 20 of her closest family and friends, including her daughter Jen.

“I saw my secretaries, I saw interns, former interns, volunteers, co-workers — all kinds of people that I knew from work and family,” Purdy said. “It was just an amazing experience to be there.”

Then came the real surprise of the evening.

For most Friday and Saturday games, the Canaries honor a military member as their “Hometown Hero” of the game. The team had been orchestrating with Elliot for over two months to make sure Purdy was Pride Night’s “Hometown Hero.” Purdy had been to each of the first three Pride Nights, a tradition she celebrated with Elliot.

After the third inning completed, Elliot and Richter helped Purdy to her feet as public address announcer Randy Preston called the stadium’s attention to Purdy’s seats and to the videoboard for the ceremony.

”Alison grabbed one arm, and Sandy grabbed the other, and I said, ‘What’s happening? What are you doing?’” Purdy said. “Then, I saw my face on the big board and it said ‘Hometown Hero,’ and I was pretty overwhelmed.”

For about a minute, highlights of Purdy’s life and military career were detailed. She grew up in Nebraska, graduated from Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, and served active duty in the U.S. Navy for three years in Florida during the Vietnam War. After her honorable discharge, Purdy served in the Navy Reserves for eight years and achieved the rank of Yeoman Petty Officer, Second Class.

Purdy was deployed multiple times all over the world — England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Germany, Japan, Guam, and Hawaii. She received several awards, including three National Defense Service Medals. She served during two wars — Vietnam and the Gulf War. She did not see combat, but she did receive awards for expert rifle, expert pistol, Naval Reserve Good Conduct (twice), Navy Good Conduct, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and an overseas service medal.

But of what the Canaries did for her, Purdy said this to Dakota News Now on Wednesday, 11 days after the Canaries’ ceremony:

“There are so many people more worthy of this honor,” Purdy said. “I just, I was overwhelmed by it, but grateful.”

It was a breathtaking moment for someone who was almost down to her last breath just a few months before.

On Feb. 6, Purdy had just been part of a bird program with the Minnesota Raptor Center Veterinary College, “and that’s a big honor.” She felt a massive headache. Eventually, she found herself on the floor in excruciating pain and unable to pick herself up. Jen called for emergency help, and Purdy would need emergency brain surgery.

She suffered pneumonia, blood clots, and artery cloggage and lie unconscious in the intensive care unit for two weeks, fed and kept alive “by tubes.” Purdy remembers none of it. Eventually, she was transported from Sanford’s medical center to the Veterans Administration Medical Center.

”She couldn’t find a comfortable position in her bed,” said Purdy’s occupational therapist at the VA, Alex Greger.

“She would lay down, sit up. Her anxiety was so high. (She had) fear of falling.”

The last couple months have been a struggle, full of physical therapy. Purdy has contemplated just how close her life came to ending.

“I think about it a lot, and it’s a scary thing to think about,” Purdy said. “But it’s a grateful thing to think about. The outcome could’ve been very different in a hundred different ways.”

Thankful she has not lost her cognitive abilities and given a new lease on life, Purdy has been a dogged and determined patient in her physical rehabilitation.

The two-time war vet and former high school teacher who raised Jen on her own and now has titanium coils in her head said she “likes a good challenge,” and learning to walk again has “certainly been a challenge.”

And she’s kept the sense of humor and bravado that has been a trademark with loved ones and co-workers. With a DNN camera rolling, she entered her training room walking with the assistance of her walker, which she calls “Dorothy” in honor of the lead character from “The Wizard of Oz.”

:

“I call her that because she is ruby red,” Purdy said, “but I should name the wheels Toto (Dorothy’s dog).”

Back in early April, the Canaries — aware of Purdy’s military service and past Pride Night attendance — reached out to Elliot about the possibility of Purdy being the Pride Night “Hometown Hero.” Elliot said she wasn’t sure Purdy would be able to recover in time. In fact, plans were in place for another honoree until three days before Elliot told the Canaries that Purdy was indeed able to make it.

Purdy said she was “reticent” about going, not sure if she’d be up for her latest challenge. But once she decided she was going to make it 4-for-4 on Pride Night with Elliot, it was game on, and Purdy and Elliot successfully applied to Purdy’s doctor to allow her to leave the VA for a night. Purdy calls her care there “the best in the world.”

Once notified of Purdy’s impending presence, the Canaries were able to move Pride Night’s honoree to another game, with that honoree being more than willing to allow Purdy the spotlight, making sure to still attend Pride Night and meet her and, like hundreds after the ceremony, to walk up and thank her for her service.

Purdy’s first trip outside a hospital since her brush with death was to come to The Birdcage — a fitting place for a front-desk fixture for 16 years at The Outdoor Campus, where she is affectionately known as “The Bird Lady.”

”Lynn just has this air about her, like she looks like you want to listen to her,” said Purdy’s friend and former Outdoor Campus boss, Thea Miller Ryan, who hired Purdy 16 years ago because Purdy had the perfect demeanor to be the friendly yet firm first face people see when they walk in the front office — someone who had the “don’t mess with me, kid” look (Purdy calls it “The Eyebrow”) while also having the delicate and caring personality to handle animals that were wounded and people who needed her consoling.

“I love working with her,” Greger said. “I love her sense of humor. I love our conversations.”

The Canaries had 38 more home games slated after Pride Night. Purdy could have waited for any of them, when she would be in better physical shape to handle a night out. So why Pride Night, the only such promotion by an athletic team of any level in South Dakota?

Purdy said first and foremost, she wanted to continue her tradition with Elliot. And she added this about the LGBTQ+ community:

”They’re the unknown, Purdy said. “They’re your uncle. They’re your teacher. They’re your parents, in some cases. Just, everyone is born with some inherent dignity, and we all have to love one another in the purest sense.”

On this night, Purdy felt the love come right back, from her personal surprise crew of 20 and the nearly 1,000 fans in the park.

Purdy said her release date from the VA is unknown, but she has worked tirelessly on her recovery and on her application to the state to hire her back at The Outdoor Campus.

“It’s my heart,” Purdy said of her working home of 16 years.

Miller Ryan had to pause and wipe away tears when describing the kind of inspiration Purdy has been to so many.

”What she’s gone through — honestly, her whole life — has been an incredible story,” Miller Ryan said. “To see her honored in this way means a lot.

“She’s a very special person and she has conquered the world.”

