Intro Sioux Falls welcomes newcomers to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Intro Sioux Falls is designed to showcase the best of Sioux Falls and encourage temporary or new residents to make Sioux Falls their permanent home.

Intro Sioux Falls is an annual program to welcome newcomers to the Sioux Falls area.

Intro Sioux Falls is a free event happening from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Great Shots.

“It’s a way to welcome new people to the community — people who have moved here recently for a job, or maybe they’re here for an internship. And it’s a way to help them get connected to learn about Sioux Falls at a deeper level, to be aware and feel comfortable in their neighborhoods.”

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce YPN is hosting this event to bring the community together.

“YPN is a program of the Chamber that is designed to encourage young professionals to invest and engage in their community. There are so many events — networking events, coffee events, really educational events. We used to sit with city leaders and get mentorship, and there’s just so much that YPN does to really ensure that our young professionals have a place to become developed and get engaged within the city.”

This event is great not only for the community but for workforce development as well.

“At Sanford Health, we have many opportunities, many open positions both in the clinical space, as well as entry-level support positions, and managerial positions. I often joke that we’re like a little city within a city, ourselves. And so for us at Sanford, it’s just a great opportunity to showcase all of those amazing career opportunities for people who are exploring not only the city but maybe what a career might look like here.”

For a wonderful introduction to our growing community, Intro Sioux Falls is the place to be.

