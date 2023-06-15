Jackley encourages recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In observance of Elder Abuse Awareness Day today, Attorney General Marty Jackley shared available state resources that address elder abuse.

“We are asking all citizens to take a moment to learn about the resources available to combat this growing concern of elder abuse,” said Attorney General Jackley. “There are three units within the South Dakota Attorney General’s office whose mission is to help prevent Elder Abuse in our state.”

The three attorney general units are:

• The Consumer Protection Division handles Deceptive Trade Practice violations including scams, credit card issues, door-to-door sales, travel, identity theft and other issues. If you suspect a scam or fraud, contact Consumer Protection by email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us or call 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400.

• The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes Medicaid provider fraud as well as abuse or neglect of residents in health care facilities including nursing homes. If you suspect provider fraud or abuse or neglect of a resident in a health care facility, contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 1-888-497-3100.

• The Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit coordinates with local law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate and prosecute physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, and financial exploitation. All victims must be over the age of 65 or be an adult with a disability The Elder Abuse Unit received 892 referrals in 2022 alone. If you suspect elder abuse, contact your local law enforcement or the Department of Human Services at dakotaathome.org or by calling 1-833-663-9673.

“With the public’s help, we can investigate and hold those accountable who are trying to harm our older population,” said Attorney General Jackley.

More information on these programs can found here: atg.sd.gov.

