June 14th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How about this touchdown pass by the Snow Leopards that tied the game at this point. It was Jen Reinke to Lexi Ronning that made it 12-12 against Omaha.

Play number four goes to Kendra Park of SF City who made great use of the cross bar and the game-winning goal against St. Croix in a 2-0 win.

The Storm lost on a last second field goal to the best team in the league despite the one man show by Lorenzo Brown. He accounted for 7 TD’s on the ground and through the air for Sioux Falls.

It was the 9th straight State Softball tournament for Andrew Fleischman’s Edgerton/SW Christian team and he wanted them to have fun. They did, winning the state title after a 10-5 victory. Congrats ladies!

And one of the top plays of the year was this birdie putt by Bryn Huber of Huron in a sudden death playoff to win the Girls “AA” State golf title in Pierre. As a golfer you dream about dropping a bomb to win it all. And boy did she ever.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

