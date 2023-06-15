Avera Medical Minute
June 14th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Soccer, Softball and Golf
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How about this touchdown pass by the Snow Leopards that tied the game at this point. It was Jen Reinke to Lexi Ronning that made it 12-12 against Omaha.

Play number four goes to Kendra Park of SF City who made great use of the cross bar and the game-winning goal against St. Croix in a 2-0 win.

The Storm lost on a last second field goal to the best team in the league despite the one man show by Lorenzo Brown. He accounted for 7 TD’s on the ground and through the air for Sioux Falls.

It was the 9th straight State Softball tournament for Andrew Fleischman’s Edgerton/SW Christian team and he wanted them to have fun. They did, winning the state title after a 10-5 victory. Congrats ladies!

And one of the top plays of the year was this birdie putt by Bryn Huber of Huron in a sudden death playoff to win the Girls “AA” State golf title in Pierre. As a golfer you dream about dropping a bomb to win it all. And boy did she ever.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Canaries, led by Darnell Sweeney, unload on Goldeyes to snap losing skid 19-0
Brandon Valley gets rare sweep of RC Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium
Thunder earn point with tie in National Premier Soccer League game in Sioux Falls
Thunder tie Med City 1-1 in NPLS game in Sioux Falls