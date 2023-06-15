Avera Medical Minute
Lakota Law leaders respond to Supreme Court decision to uphold ICWA

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Lakota Law legal team shared statements of support for the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Following are statements from the Lakota Law legal team:

“This is a monumental day for Indigenous and human rights,” said Lakota Law co-director and lead counsel Chase Iron Eyes. “The Supreme Court’s decision is a huge win not just for Native children, families and cultures, but also for tribal sovereignty. This ruling properly recognizes tribes as sovereign nations with a right to self-determination and affirms our inherent rights to care for our own. The impacts of this decision will be felt in a positive way for the next seven generations and beyond.”

Rep. Peri Pourier also commented on the decision, saying, “The Supreme Court’s upheld decision on the ICWA marks a watershed moment in the ongoing struggle for justice, equality, cultural preservation, and sovereignty for Tribal Nations and communities.”

Retired Sen. James Abourezk co-authored and sponsored the Indian Child Welfare Act. Abourezk passed away weeks after the filing of the amicus brief.

