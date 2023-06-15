Lakota Law leaders respond to Supreme Court decision to uphold ICWA

In a 34-page 7-to-2 surprise majority opinion, the United States Supreme Court, on Thursday, June 15th, 2023, resoundingly rejected all of the constitutional objections raised to the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act by the State of Texas and other “red states” at the behest of the profiteering association of professional adoption attorneys who have been making a decades-long “cottage industry” of adopting out Indian Children — at up to $100,000 per Indian child — to wealthy white couples. Their interests and their attack on ICWA in this case, were legally represented, for free, by the Gibson-Dunn law firm — the very law firm that legally represents the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota and major oil and gas corporations. It’s arguable these entities seek to effectively weaken Native tribes by supporting the state removal of Native children from their kin so these oil and gas corporations can more easily exploit the natural resources on the lands of these then-weakened tribes.

Supported by an historic concurrence written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, similar to the famous “Brandeis Brief” written by Justice Louis Brandis in the famous 1954 Brown v. School Board of Topeka, Kansas public school desegregation case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett dissected — and utterly demolished — virtually every one of the several constitutional objections levied against ICWA by the petitioners. The majority opinion denied legal standing to the petitioners in this case to raise the argument that they had been injured by the “preferential placement” or “active measures” provisions of ICWA.

The majority opinion stated emphatically that the statute’s ordering that Native children be preferentially placed with the child’s Native American relatives was based not on any racial criteria, but was, instead, based exclusively on the historic categorization of Native Americans as political entities toward which the United States government owed special treaty obligations.

This strongly indicates that the High Court will not seriously entertain any future attack on ICWA on these grounds — unless one of the Federal Courts of Appeals rules against ICWA on the specific grounds that a plaintiff with constitutional standing has, in fact, been injured by the application of these provisions. Troublingly, Justice Kavenaugh left that door open in his concurrence, openly inviting more constitutionally-qualified plaintiffs to come back to the High Court with this specific question.

Yet, in its entirety, today’s opinion is a resounding victory for American Indian tribes. The Lakota People’s Law project is grateful to the more than 130,000 people who signed petitions and took action to protect ICWA and to the Native American Rights Fund, which spearheaded the defense of ICWA in this case.

The Supreme Court took a step toward a potential restoration of some degree of confidence in its ability to decide in favor of traditionally repressed citizens of our nation. The High Court’s ruling today does not absolve it of its other decisions — past and future — limiting the rights of the American people. Its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade remains unconscionable. Should it rule against affirmative action, it won’t be a surprise. Native tribes enjoy special treaty obligations and a political classification unavailable to other communities of concern.