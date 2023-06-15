Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed rule on “Conservation and Landscape Health.”

According to Gov. Noem, the proposed rule — if adopted — could fundamentally change future management of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands “to the detriment of recreation, livestock grazing, mineral extraction, renewable energy production and other uses of BLM lands.”

Noem’s testimony echoed the sentiment she shared in a letter that she and five other governors sent to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday.

“We must maintain public access in order for these lands to benefit both South Dakota residents and visitors,” Noem said.

“To go out there and to create a mechanism such as a conservation lease that can be bought by third parties — not even necessarily by people in our own country — and give them access and authority over these lands is dangerous,” said Noem.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon joined Noem in testifying today.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.