Rep. Johnson amends legislation to help rural airports

On Wednesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson successfully reversed a plan that would have charged the...
On Wednesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson successfully reversed a plan that would have charged the Pierre, Aberdeen and Watertown communities over $4 million to maintain passenger air service at their airports.(KTIV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson successfully reversed a plan that would have charged the Pierre, Aberdeen and Watertown communities over $4 million to maintain passenger air service at their airports.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed legislation that significantly reformed the country’s aviation system. Originally, language in the bill would have charged rural passenger airports new fees to be a part of the essential air service program.

Johnson amended the bill to allow airports that are more than 175 driving miles, or about three hours, away from the nearest medium or large-hub airport to be exempt from the new fees. The amendment was successfully adopted into the final package and it will move to the House floor.

“South Dakotans and rural Americans deserve reasonable access to airport travel,” said Johnson. “The original draft of the committee’s bill would force towns like Pierre, Aberdeen, and Watertown to cut city programs or raise taxes or fees to support essential air services. I’m glad the committee adopted my amendment to protect our rural airports while also making fiscally responsible changes to the program as a whole.”

The legislation would be a five-year reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, meant to improve efficiency and operations, strengthen the American aviation sector and workforce, invest in airport infrastructure and passenger experience, and authorize the National Transportation Safety Board.

