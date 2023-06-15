Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect

(File image - Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to a call of a stabbing in central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 4:55 a.m. near 13th St. and 6th Ave.

The caller said he had been attacked by a man with a stick and that he had stabbed the man who attacked him.

Officers located both parties after arriving on scene.

The victim told officers he had met two men at a campsite earlier in the day, and the men were smoking meth at the time.

The victim left and then returned later in the day, at which point the suspect — 60-year-old Gary Sampson of Sioux Falls — accused the victim of stealing items from his campsite. According to the victim, Sampson attacked and hit the victim with a stick several times. The victim defended himself by stabbing Sampson with a pocket knife.

The two rolled around on the ground, and Sampson bit the victim in the face.

The victim informed Sampson that he had stabbed him and told him to get off so that he could call an ambulance.

Sampson stumbled away and was located by officers.

The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Sampson was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where he was cited for Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.
At least one dead after head-on collision near Pipestone
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees

Latest News

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Jackley encourages recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Lynn Purdy was excited to simply attend a Sioux Falls Canaries game on June 3.
‘Hometown Hero’ vet takes ‘Pride’ in rapid recovery from brain surgery to see her beloved Canaries
Throwback Thursday: The Greenway
Throwback Thursday: Learning about history markers on the Greenway