SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to a call of a stabbing in central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 4:55 a.m. near 13th St. and 6th Ave.

The caller said he had been attacked by a man with a stick and that he had stabbed the man who attacked him.

Officers located both parties after arriving on scene.

The victim told officers he had met two men at a campsite earlier in the day, and the men were smoking meth at the time.

The victim left and then returned later in the day, at which point the suspect — 60-year-old Gary Sampson of Sioux Falls — accused the victim of stealing items from his campsite. According to the victim, Sampson attacked and hit the victim with a stick several times. The victim defended himself by stabbing Sampson with a pocket knife.

The two rolled around on the ground, and Sampson bit the victim in the face.

The victim informed Sampson that he had stabbed him and told him to get off so that he could call an ambulance.

Sampson stumbled away and was located by officers.

The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Sampson was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where he was cited for Aggravated Assault.

