Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An animal rescue in Texas is asking the community for help after it saved six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped inside a box and left on the side of a road.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a man saw a large, corrugated box along the side of a Waco road and stopped to investigate. He then discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” Betsy Robinson, the shelter’s founder, wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. The money will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams.

“A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help care for the puppies can do so through a PayPal account set up for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.
At least one dead after head-on collision near Pipestone
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees

Latest News

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
9 survivors arrested as hope fades for migrants aboard boat that sank near Greece
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb executives in push to end hidden ‘junk fees’