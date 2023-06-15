Siouxland Libraries offering monarch butterfly program
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local author is teaching readers how to care for monarch butterflies in her book “Raising Little Stripe.”
Next week, Joyce Hoberg Kaatz will be in Sioux Falls for meet-and-greets and fun activities at the Siouxland Libraries.
Emily and Claire with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to talk about the events.
The monarch butterfly program is at three branches:
- K-5 Program | 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Oak View Branch
- K-5 Program | 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Prairie West Branch
- Adult Program | 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Ronning Branch
Future events at Oak View:
- Read it and Eat It, Adult Program | 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Oak View Branch
