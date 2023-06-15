Siouxland Libraries offering monarch butterfly program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local author is teaching readers how to care for monarch butterflies in her book “Raising Little Stripe.”

Next week, Joyce Hoberg Kaatz will be in Sioux Falls for meet-and-greets and fun activities at the Siouxland Libraries.

Emily and Claire with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to talk about the events.

Check out the book “Raising Little Stripe” by Joyce Hoberg Kaatz

The monarch butterfly program is at three branches:

K-5 Program | 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Oak View Branch

K-5 Program | 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Prairie West Branch

Adult Program | 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Ronning Branch

Future events at Oak View:

Sign up for Summer Reading Program 2023: Stronger Together

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.