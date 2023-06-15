Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota

NEW EFFINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old woman was killed when a golf cart collided with a pickup on a highway in northeast South Dakota late Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9:17 p.m. on S.D. Highway 127 near New Effington, South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety stated that a Harley Davidson golf cart was driving westbound on S.D. Highway 127. A 2010 Ford F150 pickup was driving eastbound on S.D. Highway 127.

The golf cart crossed the center line and collided with the F150 pickup.

The 19-year-old female driver of the golf cart died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 70-year-old male driver of the F150 pickup and his 69-year-old female passenger were not injured. They were both wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

