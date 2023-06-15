Thunder earn point with tie in National Premier Soccer League game in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Thunder were looking for their first win of the National Premier Soccer League season Wednesday night at The Bob.

And it looked great when Jack Krombie got them on the board in the first half and a 1-0 lead at intermission.

But Med City’s Scott Neil got his team on the board in the second half and that’s how the game ended. Jack Howard made several good saves in the net for the Thunder who are now 0-5-2 for the season.

They host Duluth next Wednesday at Bob Young Field, home of the USF football team.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.