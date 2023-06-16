AG Jackley to chair annual AGA meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will chair the annual meeting of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA) next week in California.

Jackley is currently serving a one-year term as Chairman of the AGA, and looks forward to the annual meeting as a chance for State Attorneys General to discuss issues they may share.

“Whether it is during full floor sessions or small group discussions, this is an opportunity for the Attorneys General to work on common sense solutions that will help each of our States,” said Jackley. “It is an honor to lead this organization that is focused on strengthening the efforts of Attorney Generals.”

The meeting will be held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California from June 19 through 21. Topics discussed will include consumer data and privacy, artificial intelligence, and human trafficking.

