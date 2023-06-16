American Legion Post 15 rummage sale happening next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Legion Post 15 rummage sale is back for its second year. Joan Ishol from Post 15 joined Dakota News Now to preview what will be for sale and talk about where the funds raised will be going to.

The sale runs from June 21 through 24 and they are no longer accepting donations.

More information can be found on the Sioux Falls American Legion website.

