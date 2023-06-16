Augustana Baseball alum Seth Miller joins Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s Seth Miller is now on the pitching staff of the Canaries. He capped a great career by leading Augie to the College World Series.

And there’s nothing he loves more than being the guy on the mound with the game on the line.

He’s excited to now be facing teams other than the NSIC opponents he’s faced throughout his college career.

“But now going out and playing teams that haven’t seen me before it really helps knowing I can just go out there and be who I am. And I don’t have to worry about any more psychological I have to go out and pitch this guy a certain way because he knows I pitch a certain way so it’s really nice as a pitcher,” Miller said.

