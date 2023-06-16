Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Black bear captured at Florida airport after being spotted by TSA agents

Officials say a bear was removed from the Tampa International Airport this week after it was roaming around the property. (Source: Tampa International Airport via WWSB)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration in Florida dealt with an unusual security call Tuesday night.

WWSB reports that TSA agents found a black bear roaming the perimeter of the Tampa International Airport.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team ended up catching the animal in a trap that was set in some nearby vegetation.

According to authorities, the bear was spotted on infrared cameras appearing to take a nap before they were able to capture it.

Wildlife officials said the bear was safely removed and brought to the Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations,” airport officials shared in a statement.

According to the Tampa International Airport, this was the first such report of a bear coming onto its property.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.
At least one dead after head-on collision near Pipestone
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized after Kansas City wood pallet business fire
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday,...
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
Bunnie Reiss is a public artist based out of California, and she has painted murals around the...
California artist’s trip to Aberdeen brings a new mural downtown