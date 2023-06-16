Brandon residents question growth on city’s east side

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday night, the City of Brandon Planning and Zoning approved a preliminary plan for a new development near the Brandon Golf Course. Some residents are happy to see their hometown grow, but question how much traffic the neighborhood can handle, with only one paved road connecting to the rest of the city to Sioux Falls.

Country Club Estates on the east side of Brandon has been growing for nearly 20 years. Resident Lisa Hjermstad created a beautiful outdoor space.

“We built our Oasis back here with our field across the highway,” Hjermstad said.

She’s grown up in the area and loves to see it flourish.

“Excited for growth for Brandon Of course,” Hjermstad expressed.

But the logistics have some in the neighborhood concerned.

“It’s not about the development, it’s about the outlets and the traffic, the flow of the traffic out of our town in our area,” Hjermstad said.

She also said communication has been an issue She received a meeting notice one day and the next day received a letter saying it was postponed.

But the meeting was still on. The developer scheduled a meeting with neighbors, but few knew about it. So Hjermstad and a friend spread the word.

“We rallied together and put 200 letters together and went door to door around this neighborhood, letting people know,” Hjermstad explained.

Patrick Andrews with the City of Brandon believes Christiansen Developments wants to work with the city and those living nearby.

“On a project, you have to have some skin in the game and pay for some of it,” Andrews explained. “One of those things is they are installing a private lift station to support the development that they will create.”

The proposal, now approved by Planning and Zoning, is up for more review next week with the City Council.

And there will be more opportunities for residents to offer their thoughts and suggestions.

“What is laid out in the preliminary plan is time to just the general concept of what it will be. There will be another chance to come back and talk about the rezone,” Andrews said.

Hjermstad hopes the city will look beyond the development and consider the entire area to determine how to incorporate traffic that is already backed up during busy times of the day.

“Aspen Highway is not ready for 1000-plus more vehicles in our neighborhood,” Hjermstad said.

