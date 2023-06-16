Avera Medical Minute
Four-run inning flies Canaries to series win

The Sioux Falls Canaries showed up strong in the eight inning to top Winnipeg.
By Cooper Seamer and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries scored four runs in the eighth inning on Thursday, rallying to top Winnipeg 7-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Goldeyes struck for three runs in their half of the third inning before Mike Hart drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom portion. Jabari Henry singled with one out in the fifth to score Darnell Sweeney and get the Birds within a run.

The Goldeyes added a run in the top of the sixth inning but Sioux Falls answered back in the seventh when Hart was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Winnipeg scored again in the top of the eighth to go up 5-3 before the Canaries took the lead for good in the bottom half.

Wyatt Ulrich drew a bases loaded walk before Hart tied the game with an RBI single. Henry then walked with the bases loaded to put the Birds in front before Jordan Barth added an insurance run with a sacrifice groundout.

Charlie Hasty worked around a leadoff hit batsman in the top of the ninth to earn his fifth save as Sioux Falls improves to 13-19 overall. Ulrich led the offensive effort with three hits while Ozzie Martinez added two.

The Canaries are back in action on Friday as they open a three-game set with defending league champion Fargo-Moorhead at 6:35pm.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

