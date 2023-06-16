Great Plains Zoo teams up with SDSU for Summer Health Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SDSU nursing students were leading activities at the Great Plains Zoo on Friday for the Summer Health Fair.

The event focused on summer health topics like hydration, sun protection and water safety.

“The goal is for us to be able to assess children at different age groups and then tailor their health teaching to the needs of the children they are working with,” said Cori Heier from the SDSU College of Nursing. “Having this access and opportunity at the zoo is wonderful. There are several different age groups here. Different needs from kids, so having them in this setting is wonderful.”

Guests were able to enjoy activities throughout the day.

