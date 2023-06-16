Avera Medical Minute
Keel laying ceremony held for USS Pierre

The USS Pierre will be the second naval ship named after South Dakota's capitol.
The USS Pierre will be the second naval ship named after South Dakota's capitol.(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second naval ship to be named after South Dakota’s capitol took its first step toward joining the U.S. Navy’s fleet on Friday.

The USS Pierre (LCS 38), a 419-foot long Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, was honored at a Keel laying ceremony Friday in Mobile, Alabama.

The ship’s sponsor is Larissa Hargens, the second daughter of U.S. Senator John Thune. At the ceremony, Hargens’s initials were welded onto a plate on the ship.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the ship’s construction. The USS Pierre is the second of its name. The first USS Pierre was a PC-461-class submarine chaser during World War II. The original USS Pierre was decommissioned from the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor in 1958 and transferred to the Indonesian Navy.

Austal USA, which is constructing the ship, live-streamed the ceremony.

Speakers included Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.

The next major step for the USS Pierre will be its Christening ceremony. After a year of sea trials, it will then be commissioned and join the naval fleet in 2025.

