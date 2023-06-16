‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Worldwide there are more than 55 million people living with Alzheimer’s or another Dementia. On Thursday at Lake Lorraine, “The Longest Day” event was held to honor those who battled Alzheimer’s as well as give people the chance to learn about the disease.

“We already know this is a very difficult disease, and it’s hard on caregivers as well,” said Leslie Morrow, the State Executive Director of Alzheimer’s South Dakota. “But we also know that what can ease that burden is letting people realize they’re not alone. And realizing that their loved one is still a life well-lived and it’s worth celebrating.”

Live music and food were provided during the event along with a memory stroll around the lake.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.