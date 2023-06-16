Avera Medical Minute
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Worldwide there are more than 55 million people living with Alzheimer’s or another Dementia. On Thursday at Lake Lorraine, “The Longest Day” event was held to honor those who battled Alzheimer’s as well as give people the chance to learn about the disease.

“We already know this is a very difficult disease, and it’s hard on caregivers as well,” said Leslie Morrow, the State Executive Director of Alzheimer’s South Dakota. “But we also know that what can ease that burden is letting people realize they’re not alone. And realizing that their loved one is still a life well-lived and it’s worth celebrating.”

Live music and food were provided during the event along with a memory stroll around the lake.

