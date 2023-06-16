Avera Medical Minute
New tie-dye studio bringing a splash of color to Sioux Falls

Color Splash Studio is a new business in Sioux Falls that is using tie-dye to bring family and...
Color Splash Studio is a new business in Sioux Falls that is using tie-dye to bring family and friends together.(Color Splash Studio LLC)
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Color Splash Studio is a new business in Sioux Falls that is using tie-dye to bring family and friends together.

“It’s a DIY tie dye Studio, you can bring your own items or we have a couple of different options here and you just come in and let your creative ideas,” Molly Quarve, one of the owners, said

Color Splash Studio is a walk-through studio that eliminates the mess and lends you a helping hand.

“Actually, you know, if you’ve ever thought about tie-dye, it looks scary. But we’ve taken all the guesswork out. We have all the supplies, we have all the protective equipment. We have the books, the ideas, and then you have the experts. You know she and I have a lot of experience. So we can help you,” Quarve said. “Whatever you’re thinking we can help you fold it, we can help you tie we can help you do it. And so you don’t and we contain the mess you know, so it really is a one-stop in and out and under and around an hour. And it makes it something so daunting, really break it down to make it easy>

The owners love watching the community connect within their studio.

“It’s almost surreal. You know, we went through almost a little over a year’s worth of research and processing and organizing and construction, and then finally opened the doors, the customers, and the public loves it. It’s such a unique idea. There’s nowhere else that does what we do,” owner Melanie Hite said.

Owning their own business and getting to do what they love is just an added perk.

