Overnight lane closures planned at I-29 and 41st Street
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A part of Interstate 29 passing through Sioux Falls will be closing lanes for construction next week.
Crews are preparing to remove the bridge on 41st Street and I-29. As a result, the southbound lanes will be closed overnight on Tuesday, June 20, with the northbound lanes closing overnight on Wednesday, June 21.
Both lane closures will be from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Two-way traffic will still be available.
