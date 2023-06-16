Avera Medical Minute
Overnight lane closures planned at I-29 and 41st Street

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A part of Interstate 29 passing through Sioux Falls will be closing lanes for construction next week.

Crews are preparing to remove the bridge on 41st Street and I-29. As a result, the southbound lanes will be closed overnight on Tuesday, June 20, with the northbound lanes closing overnight on Wednesday, June 21.

Both lane closures will be from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Two-way traffic will still be available.

