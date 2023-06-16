Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

OYO: Family Gardening

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Doug and Aaron are talking about great ways to get the family out and do some gardening.

Doug says it’s very easy and fun to get the kids involved with putting together some planters or to help with a garden. He recommends starting them off with some smaller plants and containers since those are easier for them to hold.

You can also use the planters to introduce kids to how to take care of the plants. Doug says it’s a great way to teach and show kids what all needs to be done to care for the plants.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land...
Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule
SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud

Latest News

SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
On Thursday at Lake Lorraine, “The Longest Day” event was held to honor those who battled...
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims