Psychiatric crisis center and halfway home prepare to open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not only will a facility in Watertown offer four psychiatric crisis beds, but it will also be the new location of a halfway home.

In 2020, the South Dakota State Legislature allocated funding for “Appropriate Regional Facilities” in order to create more space statewide for those experiencing a psychiatric crisis. Organizations in Yankton, Rapid City, Aberdeen and Watertown received funding.

Human Service Agency is preparing to open their Appropriate Regional Facility in Watertown. They hosted open houses of the brand new building on Thursday.

HSA Executive Director Kari Johnston said having regional crisis centers will give patients a chance to stay closer to home.

”The biggest benefit is that we don’t have to transport people who are experiencing that psychiatric crisis down to Yankton. That’s pretty traumatic to have happen. People have to be handcuffed, it’s a state statute. They have to ride in a sheriff’s vehicle,” said Johnston.

While the Appropriate Regional Facility was being constructed, law enforcement officers like Alexis Buysse, who serves as the mental health officer for the Watertown Police Department, had to take patients experiencing a psychiatric crisis to detention centers. The new facility offers an alternative.

”So then, they get to stay in their community versus being transported somewhere else. If they’re coming here, it’s a kind of a little bit more homey, it’s not a big giant facility. They know that it’s in Watertown, it’s something that’s friendly,” said Buysse.

Patients can stay in the Appropriate Regional Facility for up to five days, but Johnston said that’s usually the only amount of time patients need.

“In that capacity, we’re able to hold an individual for up to five days and help them stabilize that crisis. That may eventually lead them down to Yankton, but we hope not. The average length of stay of those individuals that we were committing before was about five to seven days, and so, we’re really hopeful that we’ll be able to keep people in their communities,” said Johnston.

Within the facility will also be the new location of Serenity Hills. The halfway house first opened in the community in 1997.

“Our halfway house, we have 16 beds for men that have a dual-diagnosis. They are able to come here, fill out an application, and then we help them get employed, help them manage their medications, manage their money, and then we transition them back into the community,” said Johnston.

Serenity Hills will have 16 beds available. The facility will also house HSA’s C.A.R.E. program that aids those with mental illness.

The services provided in the facility are solely funded by the Department of Social Services. In order to build the facility, Human Service Agency raised around $6 million as well as the funds provided by the state.

”It welcomes everybody and treats people with dignity and respect, they way people with disabilities should be treated,” said Johnston.

Human Service Agency has tentative plans to open the Appropriate Regional Facility on July 5.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.