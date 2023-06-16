Avera Medical Minute
Rain Later Today, Tonight

Slightly Cooler Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll still be dealing with some of that Canadian wildfire smoke in the eastern part of the region today. But as this new storm system approaches from the west, that will help push this smoke farther to the east. By Father’s Day, we should be done with the smoke across the entire region!

We’re tracking a cold front moving through the region. That will develop showers and storms out ahead of it later on today and into tonight. The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms will be in the eastern half of the region, but we can’t rule out a chance for some showers and storms out west today. Highs will range from the upper 70s in central South Dakota, to the upper 80s in the east. The severe weather risk should stay pretty low over the next couple of days.

This weekend will feature some lingering chances for showers and storms in the eastern parts of the area on Saturday, and then we’ll be in the 80s for Father’s Day Sunday with some isolated showers and storms remaining possible east of I-29.

