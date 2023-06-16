Releasing butterflies to remember lost loved ones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered in Sertoma Park for the annual “Butterfly to Remember” memorial.

Each year, the event is put on by Asera Care and gives people a chance to honor loved ones lost by releasing butterflies.

“The community’s high expectations are our high expectations,” said Holly Hines, the Director of Operations for Asera Care. “We want to make sure we’re putting on the best event for the community and those who attend. We want it to be memorable for them, we want it to be something that truly gives back to the community.

Asera Care has been putting on the event for 14 years.

