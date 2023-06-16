Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Releasing butterflies to remember lost loved ones

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered in Sertoma Park for the annual “Butterfly to Remember” memorial.

Each year, the event is put on by Asera Care and gives people a chance to honor loved ones lost by releasing butterflies.

“The community’s high expectations are our high expectations,” said Holly Hines, the Director of Operations for Asera Care. “We want to make sure we’re putting on the best event for the community and those who attend. We want it to be memorable for them, we want it to be something that truly gives back to the community.

Asera Care has been putting on the event for 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.
At least one dead after head-on collision near Pipestone
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices

Latest News

SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
On Thursday at Lake Lorraine, “The Longest Day” event was held to honor those who battled...
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims