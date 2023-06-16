SD State Fair holding ‘Trash to Treasure’ contest

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new contest meant to brighten up the South Dakota State Fair was announced on Friday.

From now until August 11, participants can pick up a trash can from the State Fair office to paint with themes relating to the fair, 4-H, FFA, or agriculture.

The cans will be judged on September 1, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 designs.

“This is a fun way to brighten up the fairgrounds and keep our trash cans looking great,” says State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “We look forward to seeing the trash can treasures participants create.”

More information on rules can be found on the State Fair website.

