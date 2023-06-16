Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD State Fair holding ‘Trash to Treasure’ contest

The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota...
The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new contest meant to brighten up the South Dakota State Fair was announced on Friday.

From now until August 11, participants can pick up a trash can from the State Fair office to paint with themes relating to the fair, 4-H, FFA, or agriculture.

The cans will be judged on September 1, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 designs.

“This is a fun way to brighten up the fairgrounds and keep our trash cans looking great,” says State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “We look forward to seeing the trash can treasures participants create.”

More information on rules can be found on the State Fair website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land...
Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule
SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud

Latest News

OYO Family Gardening
OYO: Family Gardening
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
On Thursday at Lake Lorraine, “The Longest Day” event was held to honor those who battled...
‘The Longest Day’ event honoring Alzheimer’s victims