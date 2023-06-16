SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Wildlife Federation disagrees with Governor Noem’s recent testimony against the new proposed land management bill. Brad Johnson, a member of the Wildlife Federation Board of Directors and President of the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association, said that the proposed rule will not do what she says it will.

Governor Noem said in a press release before her trip to Washington that the proposed Bureau of Land Management rule would “Devastate conservation and management efforts, harm wildlife, slow economic growth, and endanger public safety.

“To establish something like a conservation lease, which can collect fees to go out and prioritize conservation over all other activities, BLM has no authority to be able to do what they’re trying to do in this rule here today,” Noem said.

“She’s trying to tell you that this is going to interfere with livestock and mining and it really doesn’t. It puts conservation on an equal footing with those and as a hunter, avid hunter, avid fisherman, I think that’s a good thing,” Johnson explained. “This is not trying to limit mining or livestock grazing, in fact, it specifically says that’s not the case. The rule says it just gives you an opportunity to take some of the land and put it in a conservation easement, work with the tribes, and other interest groups.”

Brad Johnson is a real estate appraiser in Watertown. He served on the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources for sixteen years and currently serves as a board member of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation and president of the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association.

On Thursday, Noem boasted about how South Dakota is doing with conservation.

“What’s interesting to me is that South Dakota is the second largest producing state of renewable energy, that we are regularly in the top ten of greenest states in the nation, that we are very conservation-minded,” Noem said.

Johnson said that the state doesn’t do enough.

“I’ve been involved in conservation issues particularly protecting South Dakota’s water for more than 30 years and I can tell you one thing: South Dakota does a terrible job at that,” Johnson said. “It’s lip service is what our state does on so many conservation issues.”

Johnson sees Noem’s trip to Washington as more political posturing rather than a true concern, especially since the proposed rule would affect around a half of a percent of the land in South Dakota.

“It would be nice to see, rather than making it a Republican slash Democrat issue, it’d be nice to see our congressional delegation and our governor really make an effort to promote conservation in a real way,” Johnson expressed. “She’s doing what she does with so many things and if the Biden administration is for it, then she’s against it. She tries to tar every issue as something that Joe Biden’s trying to do. This is something that’s bigger than that. It shouldn’t just be a political talking point. It should be more on the merits of a specific rule.”

Johnson says that one clear example of Noem not taking conservation efforts seriously is the creation of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources by merging the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture in 2021.

“You basically put the fox in charge of the henhouse,” Johnson said. “You had two agencies that had different missions. One was to protect the environment, the other was to promote agriculture, and if you look at all the studies out there, agriculture is the primary source of pollution of our lakes and streams. South Dakota’s approach to pollution is voluntary enforcement of the rules. If our state patrol was enforcing speeding limits on a voluntary basis, we wouldn’t issue very many tickets. At the state level, we do nothing consistently.”

Johnson went on to say that some of the biggest conservation efforts in the state right now are combatting invasive species like certain grasses and zebra mussels. He said that the state should have a heavier focus on that.

The rule greatly impacts western states rather than South Dakota.

