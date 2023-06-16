Sioux Falls Snow Leopards setting pace with early success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For any women who have always wanted to play football, meet the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards. They’re part of the WFA, or Women’s Football Alliance, and they’re doing very well.

“Oh, girls, you play football? Yeah, we’re women. We play football,” said Liz “Red” Scharton, the co-captain of the Snow Leopards.

The first women’s football team in the state of South Dakota is the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards. They started up in 2021 and have rapidly moved up the ranks this season.

“You rarely ever see a team that is absolutely horrible season one and in season three, they’re in the playoffs. I mean, that’s rare. It’s a Cinderella story,” said other co-captain Brandi Parks.

Though they started in the developmental division of the WFA in their first two seasons, the Snow Leopards are now ranked number one in the Midwest Region of Division III and eighth in the country for their division. The team is constantly striving to get better by watching film, conditioning, and practicing.

“We’re always improving. We’re always trying to be better players, better athletes, and working with the plays we have to get better footwork, get quicker, make sure we’re doing our jobs,” said Scharton.

One of the best parts of the job for the team is their ability to inspire the younger generation.

“We have had the younger kids come down after the games so we can introduce ourselves, we sign things for them. We want the younger population, the kids, to know what we are and who we are. And we want them to feel comfortable knowing that they can do this also,” veteran player Ashley Peterson said.

Though the Snow Leopards lost to Nebraska Pride on Saturday, they’re going to the playoffs. They’ve made history as the first team to make the playoffs in their first year after coming out of the WFA’s Developmental Division.

About the team’s success, Scharton said, “Prove those boys wrong. Prove everybody wrong. You can do whatever you want. Whether it’s football, whether it’s rugby, whether it’s anything.”

The Snow Leopards will play the Zydeco Spice on June 24th. If they make it to the championship and win, they’ll move up to Division II. But, their Cinderella story this season is already a huge accomplishment.

For Dakota News Now Sports, I’m Calli Connors.

