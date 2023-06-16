Three arrested after velociraptor statue stolen in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department was able to return a statue to the Washington Pavilion after it was briefly stolen on Wednesday evening.
Authorities were contacted by Washington Pavilion security early Thursday morning after observing footage of three suspects removing a statue of a velociraptor on the west side of the building.
Officers were able to track the suspects to a nearby apartment at 11th Street and Minnesota Avenue and located the statue inside a unit.
Two adults, 18-year-old Anthony James Barrera, and 19-year-old Morningstar Rose Stewart, and a third juvenile suspect were arrested for grand theft.
