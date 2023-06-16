Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Three arrested after velociraptor statue stolen in central Sioux Falls

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department was able to return a statue to the Washington Pavilion after it was briefly stolen on Wednesday evening.

Authorities were contacted by Washington Pavilion security early Thursday morning after observing footage of three suspects removing a statue of a velociraptor on the west side of the building.

Officers were able to track the suspects to a nearby apartment at 11th Street and Minnesota Avenue and located the statue inside a unit.

Two adults, 18-year-old Anthony James Barrera, and 19-year-old Morningstar Rose Stewart, and a third juvenile suspect were arrested for grand theft.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land...
Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule
SF Police: Victim attacked with stick, defends himself by stabbing suspect
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud

Latest News

The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota...
SD State Fair holding ‘Trash to Treasure’ contest
OYO Family Gardening
OYO: Family Gardening
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal