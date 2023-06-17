Brookings Juneteenth celebration held in Pioneer Park

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Human Rights Commission hosted the fourth annual Brookings Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

The event commemorated the important US milestone of the emancipation of enslaved black Americans on June 19, 1865.

There were activities for the whole family including drum circles, food trucks, and vendors from black-owned businesses.

“We the people need to have an understanding of the past and history, and we with the Juneteenth celebration give folks the possibility of having a safe environment to celebrate history, learn history, not be afraid of history and move forward,” said Nieema Thasing from the Brookings Human Rights Commission.

The commission also said the celebration aims to improve relations in the area by continuing the fight against discrimination.

