Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings Juneteenth celebration held in Pioneer Park

There were activities for the whole family including drum circles, food trucks, and vendors...
There were activities for the whole family including drum circles, food trucks, and vendors from black-owned businesses.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Human Rights Commission hosted the fourth annual Brookings Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

The event commemorated the important US milestone of the emancipation of enslaved black Americans on June 19, 1865.

There were activities for the whole family including drum circles, food trucks, and vendors from black-owned businesses.

“We the people need to have an understanding of the past and history, and we with the Juneteenth celebration give folks the possibility of having a safe environment to celebrate history, learn history, not be afraid of history and move forward,” said Nieema Thasing from the Brookings Human Rights Commission.

The commission also said the celebration aims to improve relations in the area by continuing the fight against discrimination.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Three arrested after velociraptor statue stolen in central Sioux Falls
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
SDWF disagrees with Noem’s stance on BLM proposal
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

Two Sioux Falls City Councilors were at Leonardo’s Cafe Saturday morning for June’s Coffee with...
SF residents meet with city leaders for coffee and conversation
The Federal courthouse in Sioux Falls, SD
Federal judge vacancies come amid heavy caseloads
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration underway
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday
Sioux Falls Juneteenth celebration happening Saturday